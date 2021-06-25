Romantic comedy "Man in Love" led the Chinese box office chart on Thursday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed on Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Romantic comedy "Man in love" led the Chinese box office chart on Thursday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed on Friday.

It pocketed over 10.02 million Yuan (around 1.55 million U.S. Dollars) on its 14th day of screening, accounting for close to 25 percent of the day's total.

Starring Roy Chiu and Wei-Ning Hsu, the movie tells the romance between a debt collector and the daughter of his creditor.

"On Your Mark," a domestic comedy dedicated to fatherhood, garnered 6.35 million yuan on Thursday, ranking second on the daily chart.

Coming in third was "Island Keeper," a tear-jerking movie based on true events, which earned 4.11 million yuan on Thursday.