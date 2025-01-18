Man involved in attack on Saif Ali Khan arrested

(@Abdulla99267510)

Six hours after attack, around 9am, suspect was caught on CCTV purchasing headphones from a store in Dadar

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2025) A man involved in attacking Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan was arrested, the local police confirmed on Saturday.

The Indian media reported that the suspect had been on the run since attacking Saif Ali Khan.

For two days, he kept changing clothes to evade the police while roaming around Mumbai.

Indian media reported that six hours after the attack, around 9am, the suspect was caught on CCTV purchasing headphones from a store in Dadar.

However, Indian Railway Police have now arrested the suspect identified as 31-year-old Akash Kanojia. He was apprehended while traveling by train from Chhattisgaadde.

The officials from the Railway Protection Force at Durg Railways Station in Chhattisgarh stated that the suspect was tracked and arrested using his mobile phone and its tower location.

They added that Mumbai Police had shared the suspect’s photo, mobile phone details, and tower location, revealing that he was traveling on the Ganeshwari Express.

Upon checking the train, the suspect was found onboard.

The authorities confirmed his identity via a video call with Mumbai Police, leading to his arrest. He would now be handed over to Mumbai Police for further legal proceedings.

The officials further stated that the suspect was traveling without a ticket.

During initial interrogation, he claimed to be a Mumbai resident.

A backpack was recovered from his possession, and he kept changing his statements.

In the early hours of Wednesday-Thursday, around 3am, an attempted robbery took place at Saif Ali Khan’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

The actor resisted and foiled the attempt.

During the struggle, Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a knife, sustaining six injuries, two of which were deep wounds.

One of the wounds was dangerously close to his spine.