Open Menu

Man Involved In Attack On Saif Ali Khan Arrested

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 18, 2025 | 07:38 PM

Man involved in attack on Saif Ali Khan arrested

Six hours after attack, around 9am, suspect was caught on CCTV purchasing headphones from a store in Dadar

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2025) A man involved in attacking Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan was arrested, the local police confirmed on Saturday.

The Indian media reported that the suspect had been on the run since attacking Saif Ali Khan.

For two days, he kept changing clothes to evade the police while roaming around Mumbai.

Indian media reported that six hours after the attack, around 9am, the suspect was caught on CCTV purchasing headphones from a store in Dadar.

However, Indian Railway Police have now arrested the suspect identified as 31-year-old Akash Kanojia. He was apprehended while traveling by train from Chhattisgaadde.

The officials from the Railway Protection Force at Durg Railways Station in Chhattisgarh stated that the suspect was tracked and arrested using his mobile phone and its tower location.

They added that Mumbai Police had shared the suspect’s photo, mobile phone details, and tower location, revealing that he was traveling on the Ganeshwari Express.

Upon checking the train, the suspect was found onboard.

The authorities confirmed his identity via a video call with Mumbai Police, leading to his arrest. He would now be handed over to Mumbai Police for further legal proceedings.

The officials further stated that the suspect was traveling without a ticket.

During initial interrogation, he claimed to be a Mumbai resident.

A backpack was recovered from his possession, and he kept changing his statements.

In the early hours of Wednesday-Thursday, around 3am, an attempted robbery took place at Saif Ali Khan’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

The actor resisted and foiled the attempt.

During the struggle, Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a knife, sustaining six injuries, two of which were deep wounds.

One of the wounds was dangerously close to his spine.

Related Topics

India Attack Mumbai Police Bollywood Mobile Robbery Man Saif Ali Khan Media From

Recent Stories

Man involved in attack on Saif Ali Khan arrested

Man involved in attack on Saif Ali Khan arrested

2 minutes ago
 EU welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

EU welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

55 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS’s Fall 2024 Graduat ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS’s Fall 2024 Graduation Ceremony

2 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Foreign Minister of Russia

UAE Ambassador meets Foreign Minister of Russia

2 hours ago
 Sheikha Bodour inaugurates 1st Sharjah Literature ..

Sheikha Bodour inaugurates 1st Sharjah Literature Festival

2 hours ago
 UAE delegation meets French officials to strengthe ..

UAE delegation meets French officials to strengthen cooperation

3 hours ago
Dubai Municipality launches second Hatta Farming F ..

Dubai Municipality launches second Hatta Farming Festival

3 hours ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi issues new soil q ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi issues new soil quality regulation

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan neither worried nor discouraged by verd ..

Imran Khan neither worried nor discouraged by verdict in 190m pound case: Shiekh ..

3 hours ago
 Ruling powers advised to accept their message with ..

Ruling powers advised to accept their message with decency: Fazl

4 hours ago
 Sindh govt decides to establish a media university

Sindh govt decides to establish a media university

4 hours ago
 UAE ranks among top 35 countries with largest glob ..

UAE ranks among top 35 countries with largest global maritime fleets

4 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz