UrduPoint.com

Man Who Threatened Katrina, Kaushal Arrested

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 26, 2022 | 12:56 PM

Man who threatened Katrina, Kaushal arrested

The Mumbai's Santacruz police say the suspect wants to marry Katrina and he had photoshopped many pictures of the actress in his two Instagram accounts.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 26th, 2022) Bollywood beloved couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal received death threats from an unknown person on social media.

The Raazi actor approached the Mumbai's Santacruz police and filed a complaint against him.

The latest reports say that the police arrested the suspect for allegedly giving death threats to Bollywood actors.

According to the police, the suspect was identified as Manvinder Singh who belonged to Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

They said he was struggling to get work in films and tv series in Mumbai.

The suspect, they said, also claimed to be Katrina’s fan and revealed that he wanted to marry the actress.

He said that it was the reason that he was constantly stalking her on social media.

The police said the suspect had two Instagram accounts and in bio of both, Katrina was mentioned as his wife. They said he had also

photoshopped pictures with the Sooryanvanshi actress.

Earlier, actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan also received death threats in the form of a letter. They were threatened of dire consequences. The suspect had written that Sidhu Moosewala was killed and they both father and son would face the same fate.

Related Topics

Mumbai Police Film And Movies Bollywood Salman Khan Social Media Threatened Wife Lucknow Same Katrina Kaif TV From Instagram

Recent Stories

Punjab CM election case: Govt's coalition partners ..

Punjab CM election case: Govt's coalition partners boycott SC proceedings

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th July 2022

4 hours ago
 Tunisians vote on constitution set to bolster one- ..

Tunisians vote on constitution set to bolster one-man rule

12 hours ago
 Two girls die in wall collapse incident

Two girls die in wall collapse incident

12 hours ago
 Coalition partners boycott 3-member Supreme Court ..

Coalition partners boycott 3-member Supreme Court bench in Punjab CM election ca ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.