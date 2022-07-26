Man who threatened Katrina, Kaushal arrested

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Mumbai's Santacruz police say the suspect wants to marry Katrina and he had photoshopped many pictures of the actress in his two Instagram accounts.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 26th, 2022) Bollywood beloved couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal received death threats from an unknown person on social media.

The Raazi actor approached the Mumbai's Santacruz police and filed a complaint against him.

The latest reports say that the police arrested the suspect for allegedly giving death threats to Bollywood actors.

According to the police, the suspect was identified as Manvinder Singh who belonged to Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

They said he was struggling to get work in films and tv series in Mumbai.

The suspect, they said, also claimed to be Katrina’s fan and revealed that he wanted to marry the actress.

He said that it was the reason that he was constantly stalking her on social media.

The police said the suspect had two Instagram accounts and in bio of both, Katrina was mentioned as his wife. They said he had also

photoshopped pictures with the Sooryanvanshi actress.

Earlier, actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan also received death threats in the form of a letter. They were threatened of dire consequences. The suspect had written that Sidhu Moosewala was killed and they both father and son would face the same fate.