Manal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram Welcome Baby Boy

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 01, 2023 | 06:13 PM

Manal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram welcome baby boy

This heartwarming announcement was made by the couple on their official Instagram profiles, where they also expressed their gratitude for the prayers and well-wishes of their family, friends, and followers, seeking blessings for the health and happiness of their newborn son.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2023) Renowned figures in Pakistan's showbiz industry, Manal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, have been overjoyed by the arrival of their baby boy.

Accompanying the announcement was a photograph of a card bearing the words, "On 1st November at 10:48 am, Ahsan and Manal welcomed their beloved son Muhammad Hasan Ikram into the world,"

In a touching tribute, the couple chose to name their son Muhammad Hasan Ikram.

The showbiz community came together to extend their warmest congratulations to the couple on the birth of their child, offering their heartfelt wishes for the well-being of the new addition to the family and his proud parents.

