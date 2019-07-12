Mani trolls Momina Mustehsan over LSA performance

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th July, 2019) Popular tv show host Mani has criticised Momina Mustehsan over her dance performance at the Lux Style Awards (LSA).

Taking to Instagram, Mani shared a video of the young singer performing rap on the stage.

Expressing his thoughts, Mani said people are trolling Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain who were at least starting a new life.

He said that people should actually give attention to Momina Mustehsan whose performance he failed to understand.

Trolling Momina, he said, this looks like Momina is riding a motorcycle in the well of death. He sarcastically termed it an Oscar winning performance.

"IQRA aur YASIR "tou phir zindge ke shrouaat ker rehay thaiaye unkay peechay aap sab bilawajha mai parday.

... Asal baat tou yeh thiee.. koi mujhay batayega yeh kiya hai???yeh hai kiyaa?

Death of rap and dance.....MOMIINA mout kay kunwaien mai moter cycle chalay howyae....lux awards mai oscar winning performance.....MATLAB had hai,” Mani wrote.

Momina attended the LSA wearing a yellow gown and white sneakers.

Sharing her picture from the event, Momina wrote, "Why conform with rules and be uncomfortable? Be you, for your own self."

While she looked absolutely gorgeous, her dance performance has invited backlash from people on social media.

Let's see how Momina will reply to this criticism.