Mansha Pasha is unhappy over Indian film “Heera Mandi” on Lahore

The actress is sad that the native stories are being produced, sold and told to world by others’ mouths.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12th, 2021) Lollywood Star Mansha Pasha is unhappy over a film being on Lahore’s Heera Mandi.

Mansha Pasha who is popular for raising her voice for important topics has also taken up this matter.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known Indian director, producer and writer, has announced to produce movie on “Heera Mandi” of Lahore, with special focus on Lahore of the past.

According to the reports, huge budget will be spent on the film and special cast will play their roles and characters in the upcoming film.

The actress has expressed serious concerns over this announcement by the Indian film maker, saying that the native stories of the country are produced and sold by the outsiders which is much bad.

She wrote: “ India is making a film on Lahore and the infamous Heera Mandi of yesteryears. Because we live in a country where fictional narrative is often censored and everyone keeps arguing about what is or isnt "morally acceptable" fiction, others make most of the opportunity taking up,”.

In another tweet, the actress said: “...taking up the stories that are native to our country, brand them and sell them to the rest of the world. In the end what will be left will be our stories told from someone elses mouth. sad,”.