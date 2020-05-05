Mansha Pasha misses her little best girlfriend

(@fidahassanain)

The actress has shared her adorable photo with her niece, saying that she is missing her little girlfriend

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 5th, 2020) Popular actress Mansha Pasha has shared photo of her niece, saying that she is missing her little “best girlfriend”.

Taking to Instagram, Masha Pasha who is now in self-quarantine amid fears of Coronavirus, shared her memory with her niece. She wrote: “Missing my best girlfriend (also my niece),”.

Mansha Pasha who got fame from Aangan also praised her niece. She wrote: “ She’s smart. She’s wise beyond her years! MashaAllah,”.

Thousands of fans liked the adorable photo of the actress with her niece.

In an earlier message, the actress had asked her fans to adopt any pet if they were feeling alone.

She wrote: “Anyone who is lonely and alone during this period...please go and adopt a pet. They are dying in shelters and on the streets at the moment because there's no one to feed them. It will help in the loneliness and make the time go by much faster!,”.