Mansha Pasha Strongly Criticizes Naseeruddin Shah For Claims About Sindhi Language

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 07, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Mansha Pasha strongly criticizes Naseeruddin Shah for claims about Sindhi language

The Indian actor finds himself in embroiled in controversy after making claims that Sindhi was no longer spoken in Pakistan.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2023) Lollywood actress Mansha Pasha on Wednesday strongly criticized Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah for spreading misinformation about the status of the Sindhi language in Pakistan.

Shah, a veteran actor from the neighboring country, found himself embroiled in controversy after making claims that Sindhi was no longer spoken in Pakistan. These remarks were brought to public attention during a promotional interview for his latest tv series, Taj.

In the interview, Shah stated, “They [Pakistan] have Balochi, they have Bari, they have Siraiki, and they have Pushto.

Sindhi is, of course, no longer spoken in Pakistan, “.

Besides many other people, Pasha vehemently disagreed with Shah's assertions, asserting her identity as a proud Sindhi-speaking Pakistani. Taking to Twitter, she expressed her differing opinion, stating, "As a proud Sindhi who speaks the language within her household, I beg to differ."

Shah's comments received widespread backlash from Pakistanis for valid reasons, as Sindhi is undeniably one of the widely spoken languages in the country.

