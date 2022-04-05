Manzar Sehbai shares a heartfelt anniversary post for wife Samina Ahmed

Legendary Pakistani stars Manzar Sehbai and Samina Ahmed celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Legendary Pakistani stars Manzar Sehbai and Samina Ahmed celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Monday.

The veteran actors tied the knot on 4 April, 2020 in an intimate nikkah ceremony that took place in Lahore. The wedding was hailed by their fans and followers for its simplicity and grace.

When it comes to writing heartfelt messages for his wife, Sehbai does not hold back. Taking to twitter, the Bol actor shared an adorable picture of their anniversary celebration and posted a loved-up caption "Our second wedding anniversary, as we happily move towards our 50th." he wrote along with a heart emoticon.

The post received an outpouring of love from family and fans.