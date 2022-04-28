UrduPoint.com

Manzar Sehbai Showers Love On Wife Samina Ahmed

Chand Sahkeel Published April 28, 2022 | 01:34 PM

Manzar Sehbai showers love on wife Samina Ahmed

Legendary actor Manzar Sehbai showered love on wife Samina Ahmed on social media by sharing their adorable photo with a loved-up caption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Legendary actor Manzar Sehbai showered love on wife Samina Ahmed on social media by sharing their adorable photo with a loved-up caption.

When it comes to writing lovable messages for his wife, Sehbai does not hold back. Taking to Instagram, the Bol star penned a heartfelt note to admire his queen "She is simply beyond", Sehbai wrote along with a heart emoticon.

He further thanked Samina for choosing him. "Thank you for letting me step into your life, Samina, love you loads", he concluded the note by expressing love for his better half.

The star couple often shares photos and love messages with each other, giving young generation major relationship goals.

Sehbai's post not only received thousands of likes from fans and followers, it was also highly praised by the well-known personalities of the showbiz industry.

