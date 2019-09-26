UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Marvel's Kevin Feige To Produce New 'Star Wars' Film

Umer Jamshaid 35 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 11:31 AM

Marvel's Kevin Feige to produce new 'Star Wars' film

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige will develop a new "Star Wars" as part of the franchise's next wave of projects, The Hollywood Reporter said Wednesday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige will develop a new "Star Wars" as part of the franchise's next wave of projects, The Hollywood Reporter said Wednesday.

Feige joins the Lucasfilm team as studio president Kathleen Kennedy prepares for the new chapter of films set in the "Star Wars" universe, the Reporter said.

"We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on," Alan Horn, the co-chairman and chief creative officer of Walt Disney Studios, which owns both Marvel and Lucasfilm, told the publication.

"Kathy is pursuing a new era in 'Star Wars' storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work... together." Feige, who is widely credited with the phenomenal boom in comic book movies of the past decade, produced all 22 movies in the "Avengers" franchise.

In July, superhero blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame" -- the final instalment -- became the biggest movie of all time, ending the 10-year reign of James Cameron's "Avatar.""Endgame" took in $2.7902 billion globally since its April release, versus $2.7897 billion for "Avatar," including its original theatrical run in 2009 and various re-releases.

In addition to the new "Star Wars" film, Feige will oversee Marvel's upcoming host of movies and television shows featuring popular "Avengers" characters, as well as new Marvel franchises acquired by Disney in its purchase of 21st Century Fox, including the popular "X-Men."

Related Topics

Century Film And Movies April July TV All Billion

Recent Stories

Ericsson makes $1.2 bn provision to settle US corr ..

15 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Denies Inviting US to Join Normandy Form ..

16 minutes ago

Science fiction movie "The Wandering Earth" to be ..

16 minutes ago

Russian Investigators Open Nazism Rehabilitation C ..

25 minutes ago

Chinese Foreign Minister Hopes Sino-Russian Relati ..

25 minutes ago

Haripur police bust four members mobile phone snat ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.