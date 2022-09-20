UrduPoint.com

Maryam Nafees Praises Pacer Mohammad Hasnain

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 20, 2022 | 03:09 PM

Maryam Nafees praises pacer Mohammad Hasnain

The actor also thanks the bowler who will be playing in the home series against England starting today (Tuesday) and T20 World Cup 2022.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20th, 2022) Pakistani drama actor Mariyam Nafees on Tuesday praised young fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain for liking and loving animals.

In a video, fast bowler Hasnain is seen feeding and playing with a cat at the Green Shirts' dressing room during the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022.

The video clip went viral on social media after being released by the Pakistan cricket board.

Taking Instagram, Mariyam Nafees posted a screengrab of Hasnain's video, and wrote:

"We need more people like him."

The actor has also thanked the bowler who will be playing in the home series against England starting today (Tuesday) and T20 World Cup 2022.

