Maryam Nafees praises pacer Mohammad Hasnain

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20th, 2022) Pakistani drama actor Mariyam Nafees on Tuesday praised young fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain for liking and loving animals.

In a video, fast bowler Hasnain is seen feeding and playing with a cat at the Green Shirts' dressing room during the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022.

The video clip went viral on social media after being released by the Pakistan cricket board.

Taking Instagram, Mariyam Nafees posted a screengrab of Hasnain's video, and wrote:

"We need more people like him."

