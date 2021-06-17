Maryam Nafees says sorry to Quaid-e-Azam over hullabaloo in National Assembly  

(@fidahassanain)

The actress has expressed concerns over what the lawmakers did in the National Assembly, saying that we are a terrible nation.

In reaction to what happened in the National Assembly, Emerging showbiz Star Maryam Nafees said that unfortunately we are an illiterate nation.

Maryam Nafees has also apologized from founding father Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Taking to Instagram, the actress said: “Jb Kitaabein uchaal uchaal ka phenki ja rahi then, unpe Pakistan likha tha, [The books which were tossed and thrown at each other were printed with the name of Pakistan],”.

She also said: “ Sorry Quaid, We are a terrible nation ruining what you gifted us,”.

Maryam further said: “Worse than jokers and animals! What a shame taubah! #parliament,”.

The lawmakers in National Assembly created rumpus during the budget speech of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif. The government side members also made noise even on the second day when Shehbaz Sharif came to deliver his speech but failed to do so due to the noise.

Earlier, the Opposition members made noise during the budget speech of Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin but he continued to do it.