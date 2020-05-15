UrduPoint.com
‘Maryam Nawaz Has Similar Leadership Qualities As Ertugrul’

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 02:33 PM

‘Maryam Nawaz has similar leadership qualities as Ertugrul’

Hina Pervaiz Butt has compared Maryam Nawaz with leading character of Turkish TV show Ertugrul.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 15th, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hina Pervaiz Butt compared Maryam Nawaz with leading character of Turkish tv show Ertugrul here on Friday.

Her tweet went on viral social media, triggering an interesting debate about her vision about party leader Maryam Nawaz.

Taking to Twitter, Hina Pervaiz Butt said: “I’m watching Ertugrul nowadays & I see Maryam Nawaz has similar leadership qualities as him,”.

Hina also went on to say: “Her [Maryam] Strong belief in God, her Courage to not give up,Her conviction to Stand on her principles even when everyone is against her, her ability to differentiate between Right& Wrong”.

Turkish drama Dirilis known as Ertugrul has become very popular drama and the fans base for the Turkish artists have also increased. Thousands of fans are liking and making comments about Ertugrul on social media.

The serial is a joint production of Turkish Radio and TV (TRT-1) and was first broadcast in December 2014. It is also referred as ‘Turkish Game of Thrones’ and has generated massive ratings for the state-run channel.

