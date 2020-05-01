Maryam Nawaz pays tribute to Riskhi Kapoor

(@fidahassanain)

Maryam Nawaz says Rest in Peace in an era, a legend, and calls him megastar.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to popular Indian actor Rishi Kapoor here on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said: “RIP an era, a legend, the megastar, Rishi Kapoor.....,”.

On Thursday, veteran Indian actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai, a day after a legend bollywood start Irrfan Khan passed away.

The 67-year-old actor was taken to H N Reliance hospital on Wednesday morning as his condition gone worse. However, he could not survive.

Bollywood legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan expressed grief over his death, saying Rishi had gone and he was devastated due to his death.

Rishi had returned to India last year in September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. Later, he was hospitalized twice due to his health issues in February. He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function. Kapoor, at the time, had said that he was suffering from an “infection”.

He was again admitted to a hospital with viral fever after his return from the US. However, he was discharged soon afterwards.