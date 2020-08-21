Masks, gel, and empty seats for Venice Film Festival

UrduPoint.com
Chand Sahkeel 3 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 04:45 PM

The Venice Film Festival issued virus safety guidelines on Friday as organisers hoped the oldest such event in the world can maintain its international panache while remaining infection-free

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The Venice Film Festival issued virus safety guidelines on Friday as organisers hoped the oldest such event in the world can maintain its international panache while remaining infection-free.

The 10-day festival that begins next month on the legendary Lido in Venice is likely to be one of the festival's most atypical, given the masks and social distancing necessitated by the lingering threat of coronavirus.

The Biennale di Venezia, as it is called in Italian, has taken on greater importance this year as film festivals across have the globe have cancelled, including Venice's main competitor, the glamorous Cannes Film Festival on the Cote d'Azur in France.

But recent spikes in coronavirus cases around Europe -- including Italy -- have raised the stakes for the festival, the first major international film event to be held in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.

Festival organisers have already warned that the September 2-12 event will be a more scaled-down affair as thousands of filmmakers, actors, journalists and industry executives are unable to travel due to border restrictions.

Still, the prestigious festival -- now in its 77th year -- will attract hundreds of journalists and a mostly European crowd of guests, including personalities such as Australian actress Cate Blanchett, president of the jury.

