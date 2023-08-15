Open Menu

Masood Khan Decorates Urooj Aftab With President’s ‘Pride Of Performance’ Award

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 15, 2023 | 10:35 AM

Urooj Aftab is an internationally recognized Pakistani American vocalist, music composer and producer in the United States.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2023) Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has decorated GRAMMY award winner Urooj Aftab with prestigious President’s Pride of Performance award during a ceremony held in connection with Independence Day in Washington DC.

Lauding her achievement especially in bringing the people of Pakistan and US closer to each other with the power of music, Ambassador Masood Khan said that that diplomacy and interstate relations were all about perceptions and Urooj Aftab has helped changing the perceptions about Pakistan.

Thanking the Ambassador and government of Pakistan for the award, Urooj Aftab said that it was a good moment to acknowledge that literature, poetry and music has been an integral part of our identity as Pakistanis.

Terming the conferment of award upon her as a matter of pride and a source of inspiration for other female artists of the country, she said that it was a bright day for Pakistani female musicians to have received the award.

On the occasion, Urooj Aftab also thanked and paid tribute to legendary female Pakistani singers, from Mukhtar Begum to Abida Parveen. She also thanked her parents for their continued support to her.

