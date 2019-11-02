UrduPoint.com
Maulana Fazl Ur Rehman Just Broke My Heart, Says Neelum Munir

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 12:59 PM

Maulana Fazl ur Rehman just broke my heart, says Neelum Munir

The actress urges the youth to get united to save the country from chaos.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2019) Famous actress Neelum Munir has said that JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman's speech wherein he threatened to arrest Prime Minister Imran Khan has broken her heart, pointing out that Pakisan cannot afford anarchy and civil-disobedience.

Through her instagram account, the actress said that she always respected religious scholars and learnt from them but today's Molana speech wherein he threatened to arrest Imran Khan borke my heart. She urged the youth to take charge and not to listen to anyone who wants to create chaos in the country.

"Today Maulana Sahib threatening to arrest Imran Khan from his house broke my heart," Neelum Munir wrote on her instagram account.

Neelum Munir also asked the youth to get united against all those entities involved in destroying the country.

On Friday, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman did a fiery speech in his Azadi March in Islamabad, saying that if he just ask the crowd to go inside the PM and arrest Imran Khan they can easily go. He said he wanted to see the state institutionns very strong but they should stay "impartial". The heads of other opposition parties also took part in the protest and addressed the participants.

