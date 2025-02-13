Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani’s wedding becomes social media spotlight

(@Abdulla99267510)

Mawra’s 2016 Bollywood film Sanam Teri Kasam was re-released in Indian cinemas on February 7, 2025 and performed even better at box office than its initial release

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13rd, 2025) Renowned actress Mawra Hocane and actor Ameer Gilani's wedding has become the center of attention on social media.

Following her wedding, Mawra’s 2016 Bollywood film Sanam Teri Kasam was re-released in Indian cinemas on February 7, 2025 and performed even better at the box office than its initial release.

According to Pinkvilla, during a recent interview, Sanam Teri Kasam actor Harshvardhan Rane was asked whether he had sent any gift to his former co-star Mawra on her wedding.

What was cost of Mawra Hocane’s wedding attire?

In response, the actor said, “I would like to send her my best wishes through the film’s box office numbers, as its re-release has been a success.

”

Harshvardhan Rane revealed that when Sanam Teri Kasam failed at the box office in 2016, he distanced himself from his co-stars, director and producer.

He expressed hope that the happiness reflected on Mawra’s face in her wedding pictures would only increase after seeing the film’s box office success, making this re-release the perfect wedding gift for her.

Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani tied the knot on February 5, 2025.