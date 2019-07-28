UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mawra Hocane Calls Out Firdous Jamal For Taking A Dig At Mahira Khan

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 21 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 03:39 PM

Mawra Hocane calls out Firdous Jamal for taking a dig at Mahira Khan

Says Mahira works extremely hard to be where she is

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 28th July, 2019) Actress Mawra Hocane has called out veteran actor Fidous Jamal for making disgraceful remarks about Mahira Khan.

Taking to Twitter, Mawra Hocane said that taking a dig at the biggest name of your country makes you as small as it gets.

She said that disrespectful remarks in the garb of opinions need to STOP.

“Hope the two mins of fame were worth it,” she said.

Mawra added that Mahira works extremely hard to be where she is. It’s not easy. So Proud of you my M❤️ @TheMahiraKhan”

Veteran actor Firdous Jamal had targeted Mahira Khan for ageing.

Speaking in a morning show, the actor said that Mahira Khan should do roles of a mother instead of a heroine.

“Sorry to say, she is not heroine stuff. She is a mediocre sort of a model. She is not a good actress and not a heroine,” he said.

He went on to say, “She is over aged. There are no heroines in this age. They play the role of a mother.”

Firdous Jamal is being condemned for these remarks. Several Pakistani celebs have come out in Mahira Khan’s support and called out Firdous Jamal for his ageist remarks.

Related Topics

Pakistan Twitter Mahira Khan Firdous Jamal Mawra Hocane

Recent Stories

Asad Umar calls entire FBR system as cancer-strick ..

10 minutes ago

Following domestic violence allegations, designer ..

32 minutes ago

Hanif Abbasi reportedly fled Pakistan, living in U ..

46 minutes ago

Irfan Siddiqui’s arrest backfired to govt: Marya ..

1 hour ago

Musanada completes 85% of Federal Supreme Court Bu ..

1 hour ago

NYU Abu Dhabi announces recipients of 2020 Sheikh ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.