Mawra Hocane calls out Firdous Jamal for taking a dig at Mahira Khan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 28th July, 2019) Actress Mawra Hocane has called out veteran actor Fidous Jamal for making disgraceful remarks about Mahira Khan.

Taking to Twitter, Mawra Hocane said that taking a dig at the biggest name of your country makes you as small as it gets.

She said that disrespectful remarks in the garb of opinions need to STOP.

“Hope the two mins of fame were worth it,” she said.

Mawra added that Mahira works extremely hard to be where she is. It’s not easy. So Proud of you my M❤️ @TheMahiraKhan”

Veteran actor Firdous Jamal had targeted Mahira Khan for ageing.

Speaking in a morning show, the actor said that Mahira Khan should do roles of a mother instead of a heroine.

“Sorry to say, she is not heroine stuff. She is a mediocre sort of a model. She is not a good actress and not a heroine,” he said.

He went on to say, “She is over aged. There are no heroines in this age. They play the role of a mother.”

Firdous Jamal is being condemned for these remarks. Several Pakistani celebs have come out in Mahira Khan’s support and called out Firdous Jamal for his ageist remarks.