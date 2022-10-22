Mawra Hocane launches her YouTube channel ‘M-LIVE’

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2022) Mawra Hocane has announced her YouTube channel ‘M-LIVE’ and has released a teaser on social media to introduce it with fans and followers.

In her first YouTube upload titled "30 profound things," the actress has revealed her love for cricket and pointed out her continuous support for the Pakistan cricket team. She has also highlighted some notable players from the national and foreign teams.

She says, “Nobody is allowed to tell me in comments or in real life that I’m a wannabe cricket lover,”. She also states, “When the world cup arrives, I always act as my guy friends react.,”.

Concluding her first video, Mawra has given a public service message to men, saying, "You need to stop telling girls that they don’t know anything about cricket because when the world cup arrives, we know everything.

"

The video has grabbed hundreds of views in very short span of time as it has gone viral online owing to the actor’s comment on the misogynist mindset of some male cricket fans. Mawra has promised to release many videos on her channel including skincare advice, yoga routine and snippets from her life.

Mawra being a cricket fan attended various tournaments, and shared her love for the game on social media.

The actress says, Bismillah. Wishing for everything to be prosperous and more for my green, my Pakistan. P.S re-using an outfit from five years ago because it’s green,”.

