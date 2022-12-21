Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

(@Abdulla99267510)

She pays homage to the Holy Propher (PBUH) and offered prayer at Masjid e Nabwi during her visit.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2022) Bollywood actress Mawra Hocane is in Madina Munnawara with her mother.

The actress has taken to Instagram and posted glimpses from her time at the holy land of Madina.

She wrote, “I still can’t believe my eyes💚,”.

Later, Hocane published a six-visuals gallery on the feed, to sum up, her time at the holy land. She wrote a detailed caption along to express her emotions and wrote, “I have no words.. it was the best experience of my life..”

“While I look forward to performing Umrah tonight InshaAllah , I want to share that visiting masjid E Nabwi & having the most special privilege to pray nawafil at Riaz ul Jannah (second image) has been the most calm & peaceful experience of my life,” she added.

“While it’s so so personal I wanted to share a glimpse of it with all of you & let you know that I prayed for everyone.”

“Please be kind… be kind.. I met the most kind people in Madinah & I will never forget their faces & their warmth ever…”

“I am extremely grateful to Zainab & her Mother who guided me & mama through the entire experience like angels… so much knowledge.. so many ziarahs.. I will try to share more once I get a hang of all of it myself.. ahh Madinah.. May Allah accept all our prayers & guide us,” she concluded.

Her last big screen appearance came in the sequel of the rom-com flick ‘Jawaani Phir Nahi Aani’ in 2018.