Mawra Hocane reveals reason behind not getting any award until now

Pakistani stunning actress Mawra Hocane, while revealing reason behind not getting any award until now, said that may be Almighty Allah wants her to do more hard work

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th November, 2019) Pakistani stunning actress Mawra Hocane, while revealing reason behind not getting any award until now, said that may be Almighty Allah wants her to do more hard work.Mawra Hocane has given the showbiz industry blockbuster contents like Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Sammi and Aangan.

However, she has not received any award till now.Talking about escalating tensions between Pakistan and India, the actress said that she always supports peace among all the states in the world.