Mawra Hocane Wishes Fahad Mustafa On Birthday

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 36 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 11:18 AM

Mawra Hocane wishes Fahad Mustafa on birthday

Taking to Instagram, Mawra shared a still with Fahad from their movie Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 26th June, 2019) Actress Mawra Hocane has wished fellow actor Fahad Mustafa on his birthday.

Sharing the picture, Mawra wrote, “Happy Birthdayyyyy my Heroooooooo!”

“Stay the same super amazing human being that you are!!! @mustafafahad26 Wishing this year is your best year yet with more love & more happiness & more success!!!! InshAllah 🍰✨✨✨🎈👏🏻 #HappyBirthdayFahadMustafa” she added.

Mawra and Fahad starred together in JPNA 2.

It is Fahad Mustafa's 36th birthday today. He has played lead roles in several Pakistani dramas and films. He has given some masive hits like Load Wedding, Actor in Law, JPNA 2 and others.

We wish Fahad tonnes of success and happiness on his birthday!

