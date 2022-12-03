Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

(@Abdulla99267510)

The reports say that the actress says her degree is quite tough which kept her occupied hence she could not work on many projects recently.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2022) Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane has unveiled hiatus in showbiz activities.

The actress is known for her excellent acting skills but she is not seen often on the screens these days.

She is right now pursuing her Master’s in Law and is again very busy with her studies. She was seen in "Sabaat" and then "Qissa Meherbano Ka". It seems she is working on another project with her "Sabaat" team but not mentioned any release date.