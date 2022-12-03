UrduPoint.com

Mawra Unveils Hiatus In Showbiz Activities

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 03, 2022 | 03:09 PM

Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

The reports say that the actress says her degree is quite tough which kept her occupied hence she could not work on many projects recently.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2022) Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane has unveiled hiatus in showbiz activities.

The actress is known for her excellent acting skills but she is not seen often on the screens these days.

According to a local private tv, the actress says her degree is quite tough which kept her occupied hence she could not work on many projects recently.

She is right now pursuing her Master’s in Law and is again very busy with her studies. She was seen in "Sabaat" and then "Qissa Meherbano Ka". It seems she is working on another project with her "Sabaat" team but not mentioned any release date.

Related Topics

Pakistan Showbiz Mawra Hocane TV

Recent Stories

Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being obs ..

Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being observed today

26 minutes ago
 Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over at ..

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over attack on Pak envoy

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique ..

Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique falls

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE vow to further cement bilateral tie ..

Pakistan, UAE vow to further cement bilateral ties

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz thanks KSA for extension in $3bln depos ..

PM Shehbaz thanks KSA for extension in $3bln deposit term

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.