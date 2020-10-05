Max feels heartbroken post breakup with Demi Lovato

(@fidahassanain)

The actor has shared his picture wherein he is seen sad and heartbroken after breakup with fiancé and US singer Demi Lovato.

LOS ANGLES: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2020) Days after break with fiancé and US singer Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich expressed his feelings.

“Heartbroken,” said Max Ehrich while expressing his feelings.

Taking to Instagram, Max Ehrich shared his picture wherein he was seen broken and distressed.

He is now-a-days busy in shooting of his upcoming project in Atlanta.

However, the fans of the actor came forward to share the pain and encouraged him through different comments on his post.

They also sent him love, thoughts and prayers.

Even one of his fans wrote: “One day you’re going to look back at this time in your life and realize why everything happened how it did. I know it sucks so bad right now but keep your head up as best you can. The people who know you and love you are the ones who matter, focus on them. Sending you love. ❤️❤️❤️,”.

Max and Demi suddenly announced to part their ways after their engagement in July this year.