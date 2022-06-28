UrduPoint.com

Maya Ali Praises Super Versatile Saba Qamar's Acting In 'fraud'

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 28, 2022 | 02:31 PM

The actor says every scene of yours is beyond anything.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 28th, 2022) Popular film and tv actor Maya Ali has praised super versatile Saba Qamar’s acting in the drama serial ‘Fraud’.

Taking to Instagram, Maya Ali lauded Saba Qamar for her impressive acting in ‘Fraud’ currently being aired by a local private TV.

Maya wrote, “Every scene of yours is beyond anything. I could feel the pain of Maya. @sabaqamarzaman you’re a born star.

‘Fraud’ is starring A-list actors Saba Qamar Zaman, Ahsan Khan, and Mikaal Zulfiqar in lead roles – is a story of deceit, dishonesty, and cheating.

The main plot is about Maya, the daughter of a proud teacher, and Tabraiz, a fraudster who marries Maya with his trickery.

When Maya and her family are hit with the reality of Tabraiz, all hell breaks loose. Once she is deceived, her life seems to be crippling in misery but it goes on.

