Maya Ali speaks up on marriage rumors with Osman Khalid Butt

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd January, 2020) Pakistani stunning actress Maya Ali has spoken up on the rumors of her marriage with co-star Osman Khalid Butt.The actress responded to the fan asking about her wedding with Osman and said, "You have right to ask question but please don't give any statement about anyone.Maya also wrote, "Did I, my family or Osman or his family ever mention this thing anywhere?"