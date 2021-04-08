UrduPoint.com
Meera Admitted To Mental Health Facility In The US

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 12:40 PM

Meera admitted to mental health facility in the US

The mother of the Lollywood star has asked the authorities to bring her daughter back to Pakistan.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2021) Pakistani film star Meera was admitted to a mental health facility during her trip to the United States, the local television reported.

The actor who is also known as baaji affronted an American doctor while she was demanding preferential treatment for her fever after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the reports, Meera had requested for special treatment, claiming she had been given protocol by the Prime Minister. The doctor reported her to mental health officials after which she was admitted to a psychiatric facility for two days.

The mother of the actor also requested the authorities in Pakistan to bring the actor back to the country safely.

More Stories From Showbiz

