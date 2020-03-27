UrduPoint.com
Meera Asks Fans To Improve Immune System, To Do “istigfaar”

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 01:52 PM

Meera asks fans to improve immune system, to do “istigfaar”

The actress records her message for the fans during jogging in front of White House on Friday morning.  

WASHINGTON:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2020) Pakistani film star Meera asked her fans to boost their immune system and practice social distancing to fight against global Coronavirus pandemic here on Friday.

The actress asked her fans to wash your hands and improve their immune system to prevent themselves from contracting Coronavirus.

She gave this message through a video message while jogging in front of White House in the US.

Meera said that it is the best opportunity for all of them to do “Istigfaar” and seek “forgiveness” over their sins.

