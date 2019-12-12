Meera claims to receive death threats, demands security

Pakistani actress Meera has claimed of receiving life threats from unknown suspects and demanded the government to provide her foolproof security

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th December, 2019) Pakistani actress Meera has claimed of receiving life threats from unknown suspects and demanded the government to provide her foolproof security.In a video message, the actress said that she wants to promote her blockbuster movie Baaji' which has been re-released in Pakistan.

However, the threat calls are disturbing me and my activities, she added.Moreover, Meera has requested the concerned authorities to ensure her security.