Meera Claims To Receive Death Threats, Demands Security
Chand Sahkeel 10 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 04:28 PM
KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th December, 2019) Pakistani actress Meera has claimed of receiving life threats from unknown suspects and demanded the government to provide her foolproof security.In a video message, the actress said that she wants to promote her blockbuster movie Baaji' which has been re-released in Pakistan.
However, the threat calls are disturbing me and my activities, she added.Moreover, Meera has requested the concerned authorities to ensure her security.