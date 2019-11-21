Meera Passes driving test in New York  

(@fidahassanain)

The actress says she is still in shock that how she passed the test.

NEWYORK: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2019) Known actress Meeera on Thursday cleared her driving test in New York.

Actress Meera made this announcement on her Instagram account that she had finally passed the driving test.

“I am still in shock how I have passed the test? Oh my god that’s me,” Meera further wrote on Instagram.

“The test was not easy and it was every very difficult,” said the actress. Earlier, Meera was quite worried about her driving test and posted picture of a friend, with a caption that a friend was helping her pass the test.

The actress said that she was very confused about test and said she was in shock how she would pass the test.

Meera who is now a days in New York city is also famous for her English speaking skill.