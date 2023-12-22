Meera robbed of diamond necklace, high-value watch

(@Abdulla99267510)

The actress has lodged FIR with Defence A police against the theft and asked the officials to bring the suspect to justice.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2023) Actress Meera has been robbed of precious jewels, including a diamond necklace and a high-value watch at her home.

Meera swiftly reported the incident, filing an FIR with the Defense-A police station to initiate a formal investigation into the matter.

According to the filed complaint, Meera's driver, identified as Qasim, is accused of orchestrating the theft of a diamond necklace worth Rs8 million and a luxurious watch valued at Rs2 million from the actress's home.

The actress expressed her dismay, revealing that the stolen watch boasted embedded diamonds, elevating the sophistication of the stolen items.

Meera said that she was not at home when the theft occurred, adding an element of mystery to the unfolding incident. The police launched a thorough investigation, conducting raids at various locations in their pursuit of Qasim, the prime suspect.

Meera, while hopeful for a swift action, expressed confidence in the law enforcement agencies to bring the suspect to justice.