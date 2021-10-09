UrduPoint.com

Meera Says She Will Commit Suicide If Govt Does Not Provide Her Funds To Produce Film

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 56 seconds ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 02:59 PM

Meera says she will commit suicide if govt does not provide her funds to produce film

The actress says she cannot marry in Pakistan and has been facing a trial regarding a fake marriage for last ten years.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2021) Renowned Lollywood star Meera has said that she will end up her life if the PTI government does not provide it funds to produce a film.

The actress has made this statement while addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club.

Meera said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will be held responsible for her death. The actress has also said that she wants that the government should help her because it is the state responsibility. She has also said that she has been facing trial of a case for last ten years and I am not allowed to marry in Pakistan. She preferred stay in Pakistan instead of fleeing abroad, she added.

