UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meera Starrer Baaji' To Be Screened At Canadian Festival

Chand Sahkeel 31 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 04:52 PM

Meera starrer Baaji' to be screened at Canadian Festival

Pakistani actress Meera's recently released Baaji' will be presented in competition at the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival in Mississauga, Canada between the August 1 to August 4

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st August, 2019) Pakistani actress Meera's recently released Baaji' will be presented in competition at the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival in Mississauga, Canada between the August 1 to August 4.

Best films released in the South Asia will be showcased in the festival.Reacting on the inclusion of her film in the Canadian festival, Meera said she is very much happy and praying that her movie will also amuse the audience there.It's an honor for me that my film has been selected for display in this festival, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Canada Meera August Best Asia

Recent Stories

President IIUI advises youth to use social media p ..

5 minutes ago

Vaccination of 1740 MWMC employees ordered ahead o ..

5 minutes ago

ICT kicks off debris removal drive at Rawal Dam

11 minutes ago

Ex-Ryder Cup player Gordon Brand Jr dies aged 60

5 minutes ago

City receives rain in Lahore

7 minutes ago

Delegation of Petroleum, CNG dealers association m ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.