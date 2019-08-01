Meera starrer Baaji' to be screened at Canadian Festival

Pakistani actress Meera's recently released Baaji' will be presented in competition at the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival in Mississauga, Canada between the August 1 to August 4

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st August, 2019) Pakistani actress Meera's recently released Baaji' will be presented in competition at the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival in Mississauga, Canada between the August 1 to August 4.

Best films released in the South Asia will be showcased in the festival.Reacting on the inclusion of her film in the Canadian festival, Meera said she is very much happy and praying that her movie will also amuse the audience there.It's an honor for me that my film has been selected for display in this festival, she added.