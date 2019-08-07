(@Aneesah05582539)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th August, 2019) Pakistani actress Meera's recently released Baaji' won two awards at the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival in Mississauga, Canada.According to details, the movie received the Jury prize (audience recognition category) and Nayyer Ejaz grabbed Best Supporting Actor' award.

"It's the biggest South Asian Film Festival in North America and Baaji was screened to a packed, sold-out crowd.

Baaji has won the Jury Prize, while veteran actor Nayyar Ijaz bagged the award for Best Supporting Actor," actor Ali Kazmi told.Reacting on the occasion, Meera said she is very much happy and praying for more success of the film. It's an honor for me that my film has received awards in this festival, she added.