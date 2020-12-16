UrduPoint.com
Meesha Shafi Found Guilty Of Running Smear Campaign Against Ali Zafar, Says FIA

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:05 PM

Meesha Shafi found guilty of running smear campaign against Ali Zafar, says FIA

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has submitted challan before the court, saying that eight other accomplices including Iffat Omar have also been found guilty of supporting campaign against Ali Zafar.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2020) Lollywood actress and singer Meesha Shafi was found guilty by Federal Investigation Agency of running online campaign to defame fellow singer Ali Zafar.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) submitted its challan before the special court on the complaint lodged by singer Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi.

The actress had accused Zafar of sexual harassment in 2018.

During the court proceedings, Meesha failed to bring her witness to record statement in favor of her stance against Ali Zafar.

She had leveled serious allegations against Ali Zafar.

“The allegations leveled by Meesha Shafi against Ali Zafar were defamatory and false,” said the FIA in challan.

Either other actors including Iffat Omar were also found guilty in FIA investigation.

With complaint, Ali Zafar had approached FIA’s Cybercrime wing and said that he was receiving threats from multiple social media accounts. He said many fake accounts were established as part of a campaign against him. He alleged that all fake accounts were linked to Meesha Shafi.

