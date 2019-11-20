(@imziishan)

Syed Farhan Ali, the manager of Ms. Meesha Shafi, has said that he was present at the jamming session but didn’t see any act of sexual harassment by Ali Zafar as alleged by Ms. Shafi.

“I was present in the jamming session held in the house of the plaintiff Ali Zafar.

I didn’t see any act of sexual harassment by the plaintiff as alleged by the defendant,” said Mr. Farhan Ali while recording his statement in a defamation suit filed by Ali Zafar against Ms Shafi.

Ms Farhan said that in the (Pepsi’s) battle of bands show, the panelists were Atif Aslam, Fawad Khan and Ms Meesha.

“Prior to the shooting of second season show, the management told us that Ali Zafar stood replaced for Atif Aslam.

On the same night, Ms Meesha informed me that she would not work with him,” he added.

Ms Farhan said that this was the first time, she told me that that the plaintiff sexually harassed her in the past.

Later, the court heard arguments by both parties into an application filed by Ali Zafar to stay the proceeding into Ms Shafi defamation suit.

The lawyers of Ali Zafar argued that if Ali Zafar wins his defamation suit, there would be locus standi of Ms Shafi’s suit.

However Ms Shafi’s lawyer argued that both suits are different matters.

The court adjourned the cases till November 30, 2019.