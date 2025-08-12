Open Menu

Mehak Ali Mesmerizes Audience At "Sang E Mehak" Music Evening

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 11:58 AM

Mehak Ali Mesmerizes Audience at “Sang e Mehak” Music Evening

Under the banner of Glorious Productions, renowned singer Mehak Ali delivered a spellbinding performance that left the audience captivated

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Under the banner of Glorious Productions, renowned singer Mehak Ali delivered a spellbinding performance that left the audience captivated. The special event, titled “Sang e Mehak”, was held at Ali Auditorium and witnessed a large turnout of music lovers alongside prominent showbiz personalities.

During the evening, Mehak Ali enthralled the gathering with her soulful renditions of film songs, folk melodies, and Sufi poetry. Veteran actor Rashid Mehmood praised her talent and acknowledged her contributions to music. Paying homage to legends, Mehak Ali presented heartfelt tributes to the Queen of Melody Noor Jehan and iconic singer Reshma by performing some of their unforgettable classics.

Speaking to the media, Mehak Ali expressed her gratitude, saying, “Throughout the year, I perform at various concerts and events, but Sang e Mehak is a matter of great pride for me. I am thankful to Glorious Productions for organizing such a beautiful evening attended by my dear fans and respected figures from the music fraternity.”

She emphasized the importance of cultural gatherings, noting, “Such events are essential for promoting and nurturing music.”

Mehak Ali, celebrated for her versatility in Sufi, folk, and playback singing, has performed extensively across the world, including in the USA, Europe, and Canada, earning admiration for her unique vocal style.

