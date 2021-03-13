Mehar Bano under fire after her views in favour of homosexuality

(@fidahassanain)

People are strongly criticizing the actress for her extreme views in favor of homosexuality in a Muslim society where there is no space of gayism and absolutely freedom of women.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13th, 2021) Actress Mehar Bano lost her Instagram account after facing huge criticism over her old video clip in which she was talking about homosexuality.

The people linked her an old clip with recently held Aurat March and subjected her to severe criticism after she was heard of supporting “gays-ism” in Pakistani society. But it does not matter that it was old or new as it was totally against the local values and traditions and was against Islam.

Mehar Bano had said that gayism was not a bad thing in her views and vowed to support “homosexuality” in Pakistan.

“As you have seen our banner it also shows that we are supporting homosexuality, and we are not against it if two men go for it,” said the actress in a video clip.

She said they were also supporting “gayism, adding that it was absolutely correct and right in their views.

As the clip went viral following this year Aurat March the actress faced huge criticism. People are saying that homosexuality is totally “Haram” [strictly prohibited] in islam but Mehr bano blatantly supported it besides violating the social norms and values.

Following her views on homosexuality, the actress has also lost her Instagram account as she failed to open it. She had over 100,000 followers on Instagram and it mysteriously was blocked.