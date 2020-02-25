Mehwish happy over progress work at Karachi Airport

(@fidahassanain)

The actress says that she is thankful to the authorities who took notice and starting action for separate rooms.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2020) Tamgha-i-Imtiaz recipient and known actress Mehwish Hayat has expressed gratification over progress work being carried out for separate rooms for males and females passengers at Karachi airport.

Taking to Twitter, the actress shared the pictures of the construction of separate rooms at the airport. She said that airports must be beautiful as they are the first impressions of any country. She said she was grateful to the authorities for taking notice and starting action.

She wrote: “So gratifying to pass through KHI Airport today & see this work being carried out on the gents and ladies’ rooms. Airports are the 1st impression that visitors have of our country & it should be good one. Thank you to the authorities who listened to my request and took action,”.

Almost a month ago, Mehwish was irked by the “dirty and stinking’ ladies room at Karachi airport when she went there to travel.