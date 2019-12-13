Mehwish Hayat and Mahira Khan declared as the sexiest women of Asia

(@fidahassanain)

A UK based weekly awarded grades to Pakistani actresses through an online voting, media coverage, impact and heat created by them on the social media in the world.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 13th, 2019) Eastern Eye—a UK based weekly magazine has declared Mahira Khan and Mehwish Hayat as the sexiest women of 2019 in Asia, the reports said here on Friday.

Mehwish Hayat was declared as the fifth while Mahira as the ninth among the 10 top sexiest women of Asia in 2019.

On other hand, Alia Bhatt left Deepika Padukone for the title of beauty, the report added.

Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna , Katrina Kaif , Shivangi Joshi , Nia Sharma and Priyanka Chopra are the others who have been added to the list. The reports said that Deepika was declared as the Sexiest Asian Women of the decade. All the contestants were graded on the basis of online votes, media coverage and impact and heat produced across the virtual world of social media.