Mehwish Hayat angry over Karachi situation

The actress raises question that why Karachi could not have infrastructure to cope with rain in today’s age, demanding strict action against the responsible.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2020) Renowned actress and recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz Mehwish Hayat is angry over urban-flooding and damage to the houses and economy.

Taking to Twitter, Mehwish Hayat said that “My anger knows no abounds. How can a modern city like #Karachi not have the infrastructure to cope with rain in 2day's age?Our suffering over the past few days proves that those responsible need to be held accountable!Heads have to roll or this’ll keep happening.Enough is enough!,”.

Earlier, the residents of Clifton and Defence Housing Authority staged protest against Cantonment board Clifton (CBC) over devastation of their houses and roads due to heavy rain.

The protesters demanded resignation of CBC Chief Executive Officer and strict action against the responsible.

“We have lost our houses and the roads are still under huge water,” said the protesters. Heavy police contingents reached outside the CBC office to stop the protest to cause any damage to the office.

According to the latest reports there was still huge water on the roads and houses leading to DHA and Bahria Town like other parts of the metropolitan city. The residents of DHA thronged to the CBC office and demanded strict action against the responsible.

Men and women all gathered outside the office and chanted slogan that “CBC must go”.

Heavy rain hit Karachi couple of days ago which turned the streets and roads of the city into a water pool. There was strong flow on the roads that even a heavy contained was spotted sweeping away by the water on M.A. Jinnah road.