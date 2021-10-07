UrduPoint.com

Mehwish Hayat Announces Plans To Host 2021 Lux Style Award

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 53 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 04:35 PM

Mehwish Hayat announces plans to host 2021 Lux Style Award

The Actress who could not host the event last time due to COVID-19 Pandemic has wishes the contestants for the first day of rehearsals of this year event.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 7th, 2021) Lollywood star and recipient of Sitara-e-Imtiaz Mehwish Hayat has shared her plan o hosting the 2021 Lux Style Award.

Taking to Video sharing app, Mehwish Hayat wishes the contestants for the first day of rehearsals.

She announced her plans for stage performances and her duties as hostess.

The actress was due to to host the 2020 festivities but failed to do so because of COVID-19 situation at that time.

