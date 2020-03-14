UrduPoint.com
Mehwish Hayat Beams After Recording Interview To BBC Show Of Angelina Jolie

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 03:27 PM

The actress is excited that her interview for BBC world will be out soon and appreciates Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie for producing the first TV show.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2020) Tamgha-i-Imtiaz recipient and known actress Mehwish Hayat is excited over her interview for the project produced by Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie.

Taking to Twitter, Mehwish Hayat shared her video in which she was seen talking to BBC for Angelina Jolie’ s new project “The London Tree”.

She wrote: “Excited that my interview for BBC world will be out soon. Great concept created by Angelia Jolie for the first tv show she is producing," she captioned a teaser of her interview on the show that the Maleficent star is producing in collaboration with microsoft education and BBC.

Mehwish is the first Pakistani actress who appeared in any Hollywood star’s project. Talking to the BBC reporters, the actress said that she had broken all the stereotypes and emphasized on equality of the male and female actors in film and showbiz industry. She also talked about the power of social media and its role in peoples’ lives.

Showbiz

