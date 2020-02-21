Mehwish Hayat beams over festivity of PSL, return of cricket and players to Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

The actress who is also recipient of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz attended the ceremony and enjoyed it among thousands of others fans and lovers of cricketers at National Cricket Stadium.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2020) Known film actress Mehwish Hayat has expressed happiness over festivity of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 and return of cricket and international players to Pakistan.

The actress also attended the opening ceremony of the league at National Karachi Stadium where the artists like Abrarul Haq, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Aima Baig, Arif Lohar and Sajjad Ali presented their performance.

Taking to twitter, Mehwish who is also recipient of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz--was very much excited who urged the entire nation to show the world that Pakistan is a peace-loving country and fully capable of hosting all major sports events on its soil.

The film star also shared her picture with the caption: “Cricket comes home. Great feeling 2 be at the National Stadium tonight & watch international players once again playing cricket in Pakistan. Let's show the world that we are able to host major sporting events again.”.

There were thousands of people who attended the opening ceremony. Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion.