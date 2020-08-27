UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mehwish Hayat Calls Indian Media “gutter Journalism”, Denies Relationship With Dawood Ibrahim

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 01:49 PM

Mehwish Hayat calls Indian media “gutter journalism”, denies relationship with Dawood Ibrahim

The actress says she will not give credence to the unfounded accusation being made about her in some Indain media, pointing out that she is well-aware of their agenda and why they are doing this

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 27th, 2020) Pakistan’s Lollywood star and recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz Mehwish Hayat rejected Indian media accusations about her relationship with Dawood Ibrahim.

Taking to Twitter, Mehwish Hayat gave strong reaction on Indian media reports that she had relationship with notorious Ibrahim Dawood.

She wrote: “I will not give credence to the unfounded accusations being made about me in some Indian media by issuing a statement. I know exactly what their agenda is & why they’re doing this. All I will say to them is that this kind of gutter journalism will not shut me up.

I will ... ½,”.

In another tweet, Mehwish Hayat said: “I will continue to highlight their atrocities in Kashmir and to call out Bollywood for its hypocrisy. Oh BTW next time if you want to link my name with someone.. may I suggest @LeoDiCaprio? Grinning face with smiling eyes,”.

Indian media had reported that Mehwish Hayat is 27 years younger than Dawood Ibrahim but it is believed that she is the underworld don’s biggest weakness at this time.

Related Topics

India Bollywood Twitter Mehwish Hayat May Media All

Recent Stories

French Police Conduct Operation in Area of Grenobl ..

16 minutes ago

Russia blames US for Syria confrontation

16 minutes ago

EU Defense Ministers Plan to Discuss East Mediterr ..

16 minutes ago

Finance staff of Health Dept receives financial ma ..

16 minutes ago

TikTok chief Kevin Mayer quits company

20 minutes ago

Fakhar for enhancing cooperation with Egypt in fil ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.