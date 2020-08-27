Mehwish Hayat calls Indian media “gutter journalism”, denies relationship with Dawood Ibrahim

(@fidahassanain)

The actress says she will not give credence to the unfounded accusation being made about her in some Indain media, pointing out that she is well-aware of their agenda and why they are doing this

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 27th, 2020) Pakistan’s Lollywood star and recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz Mehwish Hayat rejected Indian media accusations about her relationship with Dawood Ibrahim.

Taking to Twitter, Mehwish Hayat gave strong reaction on Indian media reports that she had relationship with notorious Ibrahim Dawood.

She wrote: “I will not give credence to the unfounded accusations being made about me in some Indian media by issuing a statement. I know exactly what their agenda is & why they’re doing this. All I will say to them is that this kind of gutter journalism will not shut me up.

I will ... ½,”.

In another tweet, Mehwish Hayat said: “I will continue to highlight their atrocities in Kashmir and to call out Bollywood for its hypocrisy. Oh BTW next time if you want to link my name with someone.. may I suggest @LeoDiCaprio? Grinning face with smiling eyes,”.

Indian media had reported that Mehwish Hayat is 27 years younger than Dawood Ibrahim but it is believed that she is the underworld don’s biggest weakness at this time.