Mehwish Hayat Chants “Sab Se Pehlay Pakistan!”

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:09 PM

Mehwish Hayat chants “Sab se Pehlay Pakistan!”

The film star has shared her picture with a caption: “Sab se Pehlay Pakistan!”.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2020) Renowned actress and recipient of Sitar-i-Imtiaz Mehwish Hayat chanted “Pakistan First” here on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the actress chanted “Sab se Pehlay Pakistan”—a slogan that was previously chanted by former military ruler Pervez Musharraf.

She also shared her picture with the said slogan.

However, it is not yet clear that every patriot, no doubt, loves his country but the fans of the actress are curious about her as to why did she chant it now.

Your Thoughts and Comments

