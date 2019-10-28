Mehwish Hayat confirms biopic, says cannot wait to play as Benazir Bhutto

(@fidahassanain)

The actress says she is also returning to small screen as majority of people do not go to cinemas to watch movies.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2019) Country's top actress Mehwish Hayat on Monday said that a biopic was beinig written and she was desperately waitinig to play her role as Benazir Bhutto.

The actress said that the biopic would take some time and she had started reading about Benazir Bhutto. As long she was reading about Benazir Bhutto she was getting more inspired by her, said the actress addinig that the world must see her story.

Through her twitter account, Mehwish Hayat said she loved Benazir Bhutto as her hero and said that her story was very inspirational for her.

"I just say Benazir is my hero and the coming generations must see her contributions and struggles," said Mehwish Hayat while giving an interview to a news organization.

She said Benazir was the first woman who became prime minister.

About her role as Benazir in the upcoming movie, Mehwish Hayat said that it was very complicated and difficult but she would love to do it and had been waiting for it patiencelessly.

There were rumours for a long time that Mehwish Hayat was going to play the role of Benazir Bhutto in her upcoming film but now the actress revealed that these rumours were true.

She also said that she was also returning to small screen for a drama series and added that because very few people go to cinema to watch a film. She said dramas are more accessible and they have the biggest audience.

She also said that being an actor is not sufficient as one must use his strength he or she was blessed with for the well-being and betterment of others.

"We must raise our voices for important issues including social and political issues," Mehwish Hayat concluded.