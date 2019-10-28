UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mehwish Hayat Confirms Biopic, Says Cannot Wait To Play As Benazir Bhutto

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 01:49 PM

Mehwish Hayat confirms biopic, says cannot wait to play as Benazir Bhutto

The actress says she is also returning to small screen as majority of people do not go to cinemas to watch movies.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2019) Country's top actress Mehwish Hayat on Monday said that a biopic was beinig written and she was desperately waitinig to play her role as Benazir Bhutto.
The actress said that the biopic would take some time and she had started reading about Benazir Bhutto. As long she was reading about Benazir Bhutto she was getting more inspired by her, said the actress addinig that the world must see her story.
Through her twitter account, Mehwish Hayat said she loved Benazir Bhutto as her hero and said that her story was very inspirational for her.

"I just say Benazir is my hero and the coming generations must see her contributions and struggles," said Mehwish Hayat while giving an interview to a news organization.

She said Benazir was the first woman who became prime minister.

About her role as Benazir in the upcoming movie, Mehwish Hayat said that it was very complicated and difficult but she would love to do it and had been waiting for it patiencelessly.

There were rumours for a long time that Mehwish Hayat was going to play the role of Benazir Bhutto in her upcoming film but now the actress revealed that these rumours were true.

She also said that she was also returning to small screen for a drama series and added that because very few people go to cinema to watch a film. She said dramas are more accessible and they have the biggest audience.

She also said that being an actor is not sufficient as one must use his strength he or she was blessed with for the well-being and betterment of others.

"We must raise our voices for important issues including social and political issues," Mehwish Hayat concluded.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Benazir Bhutto Film And Movies Twitter Reading Mehwish Hayat Women Top Love

Recent Stories

More than 7 in 10 Pakistanis (72%) claim to be hap ..

19 minutes ago

NUST licenses out 5 more Intellectual Property Rig ..

20 minutes ago

World Cities Day to be marked on Oct 31

7 minutes ago

French President Emmanuel Macron vows to push pens ..

7 minutes ago

PM says no NRO for anyone till his last breath

31 minutes ago

Fantastic Food festival to start from Nov 2

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.