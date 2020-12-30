Mehwish Hayat confirms she will host 19th Lux Style Award, with Ahmed Ali Butt

(@fidahassanain)

The 19th Lux Style Award will be held virtually for the first time on Dec 31, 2021 when the fans could watch their favorite actors live from home.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2020) Superstar Mehwish Hayat on Wednesday confirmed she would host the 19th Lux Style Award virtually, with actor Ahmed Ali Butt.

Taking to Instagram, Mehwish Hayat confirmed the date of awards of the ceremony.

She wrote: “The 19th Lux Style Awards are here! A virtual extravaganza hosted by yours truly and my favourite co-host, Ahmed Ali Butt!. We can’t wait to make it an entertaining night for you guys! Save the date for the 31st of December,”.

Reacting to such privilege, Ahmed Ali Butt said: “Humbled and honoured to host the 19th #lsa2020 once again, this time with the beautiful @mehwishhayatofficial. This night where the stars shine, only this time from the comfort of their homes,”.